NES warns scam artists are targeting customers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service warns that utility scam artists are targeting customers by going door-to-door pretending to make repairs then soliciting an unnecessary payment.

NES said these scammers are impersonating subcontractors and fabricate a story to alarm customers, such as the meter is not working properly or the power line connecting to their house is “shooting fire.”

The impersonators might say they need to enter the home to check the electrical outlets because they may not be working correctly. They will then present a phony invoice to the homeowner. The scammers try to intimidate customers, make them believe this is a life-threatening situation and try to persuade them not to call the electric company.

NES offers these tips to help customers protect themselves:

NES never goes door-to-door to solicit payments for any type of service.

All NES field employees wear uniforms and carry photo ID badges. They will always allow you to contact NES to verify their reason for being on your property.

Company vehicles are marked with an NES logo and/or vehicle number. NES subcontractors will have an NES subcontractor logo on their vehicle.

If you have doubts about an onsite visit, phone call, email or text, reach out to NES at 615-736-6900 before taking any action.

Never give personal of financial information to an unsolicited contractor or caller.

If someone calls threatening to cut off your power if you don’t pay, hang up. This is a scam.

NES does not provide a toll-free number to call for making a payment.

If you think you are a victim of a scam, contact the local police.

Small business owners, non-English speaking customers and the elderly are frequently targeted, but any customer can be a target.

