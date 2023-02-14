NDOT plans for safer Elm Hill Pike after multiple deadly accidents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The community has many concerns over general safety on Elm Hill Pike in light of multiple fatal accidents on the roadway.

NDOT Engineer Jon Boghozian spoke at a town hall on Saturday organized by District 13 Council Member Russ Bradford regarding the issues.

He said there were 14 fatal crashes on the roadway from 2012 to 2022. Four of them were fatal pedestrian crashes.

WSMV4 covered a fatal crash involving a car smashing into a building, three fatal pedestrian crashes, and a school bus crash on Elm Hill Pike all in the last two years.

NDOT plans show engineers are considering reducing the number of lanes and increasing traffic density on the road in an effort to slow down vehicles. They are also considering digital speed limit signs. Data in the area shows the signs reduce speeds anywhere from six to eight miles per hour.

