Nashville therapist sees alarming sadness in teen girls, echoes CDC findings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Green Hills therapist said new CDC findings showing teenage girls are feeling unprecedented levels are hopelessness and suicidal thoughts are consistent with what she sees in her counseling caseload.

On Monday, the CDC discussed startling statistics from the 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey. They said nearly three in five teenage girls said they feel persistently sad or hopeless. That is the highest rate in a decade.

Emily Rate has been a therapist at Rooted Counseling Clinic in Green Hills for five years.

She said these findings are not surprising.

“There’s a lot more opportunity for them to be bullied behind closed doors, or the kind of exclusion that comes with knowing where your friends are, and you’re not there,” Rate said. “So I think that emotional safety has kind of been taken and stripped from them.”

The CDC said sexual violence also rose among girls, with one in five who reported they experienced it within the past year.

“I have a couple girls that have endured some sexual assault and violence already, before they’re even out of high school,” Rate said.

Further, 30% of teenage girls said they have seriously considered attempting suicide. That is a 60% increase over the last decade.

Rate said this might be unique to girls because boys are less likely to be open about their emotions.

“I also think they just have less power and less voice and less say,” Rate said, “and so they’re getting more of this anxiety, more of this depression and hopelessness, worthlessness than boys might be reporting.”

Parents can help by watching for withdrawal or isolation from your kids, listening for any feelings of worthlessness, and normalizing mental health conversations.

“Parents are superheroes in my opinion, and you know your kids well, but there are so many resources,” Rate said. “Nashville-area mental health resources have expanded so much since I’ve been here for about 10 years.”

