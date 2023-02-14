Nashville parents prepare to discuss their concerns over 3rd grade retention law with legislators

A group of parents and educators plan to attend a House K-12 subcommittee meeting.
Joylyn Bukovac discusses the 3rd grade retention law
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some Tennessee parents have reached out to lawmakers about the state’s new third grade retention law. The law would hold third-graders back if they do not pass the English Language Arts TCAP.

A House K-12 subcommittee meeting was scheduled on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 4:30 p.m. at the Cordell Hull Building. Parents are expected to talk to lawmakers about their concerns over the new law.

During the 2021-2022 school year, 65% of Tennessee third graders did not meet or exceed expectations on the ELA TCAP. In Nashville, more than 70% of MNPS third graders scored below that grade level expectation.

Some parents told WSMV they are afraid this new law will hurt their kids’ confidence and worsen their test anxiety.

“You hear about children who are needing to go to therapy — who are having anxiety who don’t want to go to school,” said Lucy Kells.

Nineteen amendments were submitted for this law. Dr. Sarah Parker said only one of those amendments aligns with the changes some parents are calling for.

“What we’re hoping to see is the mandatory retention based on the ELA portion of the TCAP taken away and that retention decision given back to the local schools so the teacher, the district, and the administrators within the school and the family,” Parker said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

school bus generic
Benton County teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with student
Vehicle not part of nationwide recall still bursts into flame
Vehicle not part of nationwide recall bursts into flames while being driven
Metro Nashville Police Department logo
Pair arrested for alleged kidnapping, assault in Nashville
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits

Latest News

wsmv retention law
3rd grade retention law
FILE
Man accused of fatally stabbing roommate at Murfreesboro rehab center
Senate passes gender-affirming ban for minors
Senate passes gender-affirming ban for minors
New bill could help eliminate backlog of rape kits
New bill could help eliminate backlog of rape kits