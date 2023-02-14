Nashville parents prepare to discuss their concerns over 3rd grade retention law with legislators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some Tennessee parents have reached out to lawmakers about the state’s new third grade retention law. The law would hold third-graders back if they do not pass the English Language Arts TCAP.

A House K-12 subcommittee meeting was scheduled on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 4:30 p.m. at the Cordell Hull Building. Parents are expected to talk to lawmakers about their concerns over the new law.

During the 2021-2022 school year, 65% of Tennessee third graders did not meet or exceed expectations on the ELA TCAP. In Nashville, more than 70% of MNPS third graders scored below that grade level expectation.

Some parents told WSMV they are afraid this new law will hurt their kids’ confidence and worsen their test anxiety.

“You hear about children who are needing to go to therapy — who are having anxiety who don’t want to go to school,” said Lucy Kells.

Nineteen amendments were submitted for this law. Dr. Sarah Parker said only one of those amendments aligns with the changes some parents are calling for.

“What we’re hoping to see is the mandatory retention based on the ELA portion of the TCAP taken away and that retention decision given back to the local schools so the teacher, the district, and the administrators within the school and the family,” Parker said.

