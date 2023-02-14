Nashville family reacts to arrest of murder victim’s boyfriend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville family is thankful the man accused of shooting and killing 31-year-old Starlena Sullivan is in custody.

Sullivan’s body was found in a north Nashville creek three days before Christmas.

Shalania McCrady said she can’t look at the rippling creek off Fairview Drive the same way anymore.

“Her life was so much more valuable than to be shot in the back of the head and be discarded in a creek,” said McCrady.

Sullivan was a mother of three young girls, she was also a victim of domestic violence. Her boyfriend of several years was arrested in Illinois Saturday.

“For them to capture him in the way that he did, we feel it could not be nothing but God,” McCrady said.

Sullivan’s family said they knew she was being abused, and she did too. In fact, Sullivan was an advocate for domestic violence victims until the day she died.

“When they described the clothing she had on and the domestic violence bracelet, I knew it was her,” said McCrady.

Metro Police said Sullivan wore a purple domestic violence bracelet when she was found. Her family said her boyfriend injured her before and sent her to the hospital, but she refused to report it.

“We would much rather her be alive, and safe, and lonely than to suffer the experience that she did for the sake of maintaining her relationship and having a partner,” McCrady said.

Now, when she looks at the creek she also lives close to, she can’t help but think of her sister.

“I’m still trying to figure out if I want to continue to live there or if I need to move away it’s that bad,” says McCrady.

To help Sullivan’s kids and her family a GoFundMe account has been created.

If you are anyone is a victim of domestic violence here’s a list of resources in Nashville:

YWCA Nashville and Middle Tennessee - Anonymous, confidential 24/7 crisis and support helpline: 1-800-334-4628 or TEXT (615) 983-5170

Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence - Helpline: 615-386-9406

National Domestic Violence Hotline - 800-799-7233

Metro Office of Family Safety - 615-880-1100

