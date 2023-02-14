Man accused of fatally stabbing roommate at Murfreesboro rehab center

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man living at a Murfreesboro drug treatment center has been accused of stabbing his roommate to death.

Malik Smith, 24, is charged with first-degree murder, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department. Officers took Smith into custody Monday evening once arriving at Freedom Recovery House on Ramson Drive.

Officers found Smith’s roommate dead in one of the house’s upstairs bedrooms. The victim has not yet been identified.

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive behind the deadly stabbing.

Smith is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $750,000 bond. He has a court appearance set for April 3 in Rutherford County General Sessions court.

