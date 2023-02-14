Former Memphis police officer pleads guilty to civil rights violation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer pleaded guilty to assaulting a man during an arrest in early January 2021.

Armando Bustamante, a former MPD officer, admitted to the assault during a plea hearing. Bustamante confessed to striking a man in the head using both his hands and his service weapon. This assault was considered an abuse of his authority and was without legal justification.

“This former Memphis police officer abused his authority by violently assaulting a man without basis,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said. “Officers who willfully use excessive force without basis are not above the law and will be held accountable. Whether in Memphis or any corner of the country, the Justice Department stands ready to vigorously prosecute those law enforcement officers who defy the Constitution and violate people’s civil rights.”

Bustamante faces a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison. This includes a minimum of three years of supervised release. He is scheduled to undergo his sentencing this June 15.

