Former Memphis police officer pleads guilty to civil rights violation

MPD officer pleads guilty to assault
MPD officer pleads guilty to assault(Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer pleaded guilty to assaulting a man during an arrest in early January 2021.

Armando Bustamante, a former MPD officer, admitted to the assault during a plea hearing. Bustamante confessed to striking a man in the head using both his hands and his service weapon. This assault was considered an abuse of his authority and was without legal justification.

“This former Memphis police officer abused his authority by violently assaulting a man without basis,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said. “Officers who willfully use excessive force without basis are not above the law and will be held accountable. Whether in Memphis or any corner of the country, the Justice Department stands ready to vigorously prosecute those law enforcement officers who defy the Constitution and violate people’s civil rights.”

Bustamante faces a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison. This includes a minimum of three years of supervised release. He is scheduled to undergo his sentencing this June 15.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

school bus generic
Benton County teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with student
Vehicle not part of nationwide recall still bursts into flame
Vehicle not part of nationwide recall bursts into flames while being driven
Metro Nashville Police Department logo
Pair arrested for alleged kidnapping, assault in Nashville
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits

Latest News

Franklin Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in Fieldstone Farms on Monday night.
No injuries reported after kitchen fire at Franklin home
Crews pull cones from Lebanon Pike following a deadly crash in Donelson.
Deadly crash closes road in Donelson
WSMV wind gusts
First Alert Forecast: Windy & Mild Valentine’s Day
The Chicks are set to perform at Bridgestone Arena in July.
The Chicks to perform at Bridgestone Arena