First Alert Forecast: Windy & Mild Valentine’s Day

THIS AFTERNOON & TONIGHT :

A Wind Advisory goes into effect across the Mid State at 3 PM. It will remain in effect until 6 AM tomorrow. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph will be likely at times.

Look for the wind to increase this afternoon. It’ll remain mostly cloudy and turn milder with highs in the 60s.

A few showers will move through overnight. If you have Valentine’s Day dinner plans, count on a few passing showers along with a strong south wind.

TOMORROW:

Clouds will linger on Wednesday. It’ll be breezy, but not as windy as Tuesday night. The daytime hours will stay dry for most. It’ll turn even more springlike with highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & THURSDAY:

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for late Wednesday night and Thursday ahead of a strong cold front that will move across the Mid State.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop toward midnight on Wednesday. Some will likely become severe. Isolated tornadoes, damaging wind, and hail will all be possible. The greatest threat zone Wednesday night looks like it’ll set up northwest of Nashville, into southern Kentucky. The least storm activity Wednesday night will be over southeastern Middle Tennessee.

As a cold front approaches on Thursday, the stage will be set for several severe thunderstorms to develop and move through Middle Tennessee. Damaging wind will be the main threat, but still isolated tornadoes and hail will be a possibility. The area with the strongest storms will likely be over southern and southeastern Middle Tennessee, along with the Cumberland Plateau.

Storms should clear the Mid State by late evening on Thursday.

FRIDAY & BEYOND:

The weather finally calms down on Friday, but it will be much cooler with highs only in the low-mid 40s at best.

Saturday will be pleasant with a mix of clouds and sunshine. It’ll stay chilly though.

Sunday looks like it’ll be a great outdoors day. Monday looks good too. Highs both days will be in the 60s to around 70.

