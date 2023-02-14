First Alert Forecast: Windy & Mild Valentine’s Day

Severe weather is expected to develop in the Mid State Wednesday night & Thursday. First Alert Weather Days have been issued.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIS AFTERNOON & TONIGHT:

A Wind Advisory goes into effect across the Mid State at 3 PM. It will remain in effect until 6 AM tomorrow. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph will be likely at times.

Look for the wind to increase this afternoon. It’ll remain mostly cloudy and turn milder with highs in the 60s.

A few showers will move through overnight. If you have Valentine’s Day dinner plans, count on a few passing showers along with a strong south wind.

TOMORROW:

Clouds will linger on Wednesday. It’ll be breezy, but not as windy as Tuesday night. The daytime hours will stay dry for most. It’ll turn even more springlike with highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & THURSDAY:

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for late Wednesday night and Thursday ahead of a strong cold front that will move across the Mid State.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop toward midnight on Wednesday. Some will likely become severe. Isolated tornadoes, damaging wind, and hail will all be possible. The greatest threat zone Wednesday night looks like it’ll set up northwest of Nashville, into southern Kentucky. The least storm activity Wednesday night will be over southeastern Middle Tennessee.

As a cold front approaches on Thursday, the stage will be set for several severe thunderstorms to develop and move through Middle Tennessee. Damaging wind will be the main threat, but still isolated tornadoes and hail will be a possibility. The area with the strongest storms will likely be over southern and southeastern Middle Tennessee, along with the Cumberland Plateau.

Storms should clear the Mid State by late evening on Thursday.

FRIDAY & BEYOND:

The weather finally calms down on Friday, but it will be much cooler with highs only in the low-mid 40s at best.

Saturday will be pleasant with a mix of clouds and sunshine. It’ll stay chilly though.

Sunday looks like it’ll be a great outdoors day. Monday looks good too. Highs both days will be in the 60s to around 70.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

school bus generic
Benton County teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with student
Vehicle not part of nationwide recall still bursts into flame
Vehicle not part of nationwide recall bursts into flames while being driven
Metro Nashville Police Department logo
Pair arrested for alleged kidnapping, assault in Nashville
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Addition of pickleball courts pits neighbor against neighbor, leads to lawsuits

Latest News

WSMV wind gusts
First Alert Forecast: Wind gusts return this afternoon
WSMV wind gusts
Tuesday morning First Alert forecast
Monday evening First Alert forecast
Mild start to the week but storms move in mid-week
Monday evening First Alert forecast
Monday evening First Alert forecast