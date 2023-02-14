First Alert Forecast: Wind gusts return this afternoon

The clouds make a comeback this Tuesday across the Mid State and we can expect the wind to pick up through our afternoon.

Gusts near, or over, 30 mph will be in the cards by late in our day and overnight. A Wind Advisory goes into effect across the Mid State at 3 p.m. and remains in effect until 6 a.m. tomorrow. A few showers will also move in late in the day and overnight and while I won’t rule out a passing storm there is no severe threat.

Clouds will linger on Wednesday with highs all the way into the lower to mid-70s and it will stay breezy during the day.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for late Wednesday night and Thursday ahead of a strong cold front that will move across the Mid State. That front will fire off widespread showers and storms, any of which could become strong-severe. Damaging wind will be the greatest threat but isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Highs on Thursday will still be near 70.

The weather finally calms down again on Friday, but it will be much cooler with highs only in the lower 40s at best.

Saturday will be warmer with some sunshine and highs in the lower 50s. Sunday looks nice with temperatures back in the mid-60s under a mix of clouds and sun in the afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.