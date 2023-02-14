Deadly crash closes road in Donelson

Lebanon Pike was closed to westbound traffic on Tuesday morning for the investigation.
Crews pull cones from Lebanon Pike following a deadly crash in Donelson.
Crews pull cones from Lebanon Pike following a deadly crash in Donelson.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST
DONELSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were forced to close a major road in Southwest Nashville Tuesday morning for a deadly crash investigation.

According to MNPD, the crash occurred around 6 a.m. on Lebanon Pike and Guill Court in Donelson, and one person involved died at the hospital.

The number of vehicles involved is unknown. Lebanon Pike was reopened around 9 a.m.

