Deadly crash closes road in Donelson

DONELSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were forced to close a major road in Southwest Nashville Tuesday morning for a deadly crash investigation.

According to MNPD, the crash occurred around 6 a.m. on Lebanon Pike and Guill Court in Donelson, and one person involved died at the hospital.

The number of vehicles involved is unknown. Lebanon Pike was reopened around 9 a.m.

