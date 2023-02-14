Deadly crash closes road in Donelson
Lebanon Pike was closed to westbound traffic on Tuesday morning for the investigation.
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DONELSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were forced to close a major road in Southwest Nashville Tuesday morning for a deadly crash investigation.
According to MNPD, the crash occurred around 6 a.m. on Lebanon Pike and Guill Court in Donelson, and one person involved died at the hospital.
The number of vehicles involved is unknown. Lebanon Pike was reopened around 9 a.m.
