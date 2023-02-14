CUTE: Otters paint Valentine’s Day cards for hospital patients

Caption
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEN, N.H. (CNN) – Otters at a New Hampshire Aquarium are helping others celebrate Valentine’s Day this year with homemade cards.

Otters at the Living Shores Aquarium painted Valentine’s Day cards, called “ottergrams.” The aquarium said the cards will go to hospital patients along with 10 lucky sweepstakes winners.

The animal artists are five Asian small-clawed otters named Harry, Teddy, Peanut, Jelly, and Saco.

Animal-safe red and pink paint on their paws was used to make the creations.

The aquarium said it might make the “ottergrams” a Valentine’s Day tradition.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

school bus generic
Benton County teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with student
Vehicle not part of nationwide recall still bursts into flame
Vehicle not part of nationwide recall bursts into flames while being driven
Metro Nashville Police Department logo
Pair arrested for alleged kidnapping, assault in Nashville
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State

Latest News

Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff presser on unidentified flying objects...
Louisiana Sen. Kennedy on unknown flying objects: “This has been going on for a long, long, long time.”
Alaska police said they gave a ride home to Elvis Pigsley after someone found him out in the...
Pig who ‘looked cold’ gets free ride home in police cruiser
Scammers targeting NES customers
Scammers targeting NES customers
Louisiana Sen. Kennedy on unknown flying objects: “This has been going on for a long, long, long tim
Resolution aimed at TVA after rolling blackouts
Resolution aimed at TVA after rolling blackouts