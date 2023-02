Ingredients:

8 oz Fat Bottom Brewing Knockout IPA

12 oz cream cheese

1/2 cup diced onion

24 oz white velveeta or american cheese

¼ cup spicy mustard

1-quart milk

Directions:

Put all ingredients into the crockpot and close lid

Keep crock pot on a low setting, and leave covered for 6-8 hours

Use a hand mixer to blend it until smooth

