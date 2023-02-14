Courtroom transformed as couples get married on Valentine’s day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A courtroom in the Justice A. A. Birch Building downtown was transformed for couples who decided to say “I Do” on Valentine’s Day.

From the wedding cake to the bouquet, you could say love was in the air.

“The average day in court is domestic violence but today it is Valentine’s Day. So, I decided to turn the courtroom into a day of love and offer it as a service to the community,” General Sessions Judge Allegra Walker said.

It was a day of romance for 14 couples in Courtroom 4-C. Some were there to get married and others to renew their vows.

“I’ve known I wanted to marry her for a long time, and I decided that this is the one,” Rick Greaves said.

Rick and Clarissa Greaves were the first on Walker’s list to get married. The two were high school sweethearts.

“We kind of just decided with our situation and me being in the military and me deploying relatively soon.. why wait,” Rick Gleaves explained.

While each couple had a different story, their passion for one another was the same. There was even a photographer on hand to capture each moment.

“That guy said he met her in the 70s and then circled back around. I love it! To be able to document it for them so they will have these memories forever is just super awesome,” said Photographer Porche’ Belcher.

According to Walker, the event started in 2020 and she plans to continue the tradition in years to come.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.