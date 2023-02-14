Christian Co. schools introduce new weapon detection system

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WSMV) - Christian County school officials announced they are planning to invest in a concealed weapons detection system.

On Monday, the school board unanimously voted to introduce the new technology to schools across the county, according to Christian County Public Schools.

“We believe this is the right step in regard to campus safety,” said CCPS Superintendent Chris Bentzel. “Student safety is our number one priority.”

Advanced sensors and artificial intelligence allow the devices to detect a wide range of concealed weapons and threats, including firearms, metallic weapons, and improvised explosive devices.

The technology can monitor up to 3600 visitors per hour and can distinguish between personal items and weapons, eliminating the need to conduct pat downs or for visitors to empty their pockets or bags.

The devices are also mobile, allowing for easy transport.

The concealed weapons detection systems are being produced in partnership with Motorola Solutions and ERS Wireless and will be placed in Christian County High School, Hopkinsville High School, and Bluegrass Learning Academy.

