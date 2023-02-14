The Chicks to perform at Bridgestone Arena

By Daniel Smithson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Grammy-winning country music superstars The Chicks have announced a world tour with a stop in Nashville.

The Chicks will perform at Bridgestone Arena on July 27 as part of The Chicks World Tour 2023. Produced by Live Nation, the 37-date tour kicks off June 20 in Norway with stops throughout the UK and Europe before returning to North America on July 21 in Tulsa.

The 29-date North American run includes performances in select cities including Nashville, Grand Rapids, Kansas City, Vancouver, and Ottawa before ending at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Sept. 18. Marren Morris, Ben Harper and Wild Rivers are set to join on select dates.

General tickets for most U.S. shows will go on sale Thursday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. local time.

For ticket information, click here.

