Bill would prevent prosecution of people seeking help for drug overdose

By Daniel Smithson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A bill proposed by Tennessee lawmakers would help save lives.

SB 0256, sponsored by Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, would extend immunity from prosecution when a person seeks medical assistance for a drug overdose.

According to the bill, the present law prohibits prosecuting a person only on their first overdose. The new bill would remove the limitation.

The bill will be discussed at the Tennessee Senate Judiciary Committee on Feb. 14 starting at 3 p.m.

