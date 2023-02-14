Bill would prevent prosecution of people seeking help for drug overdose

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A bill proposed by Tennessee lawmakers would help save lives.

SB 0256, sponsored by Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, would extend immunity from prosecution when a person seeks medical assistance for a drug overdose.

According to the bill, the present law prohibits prosecuting a person only on their first overdose. The new bill would remove the limitation.

The bill will be discussed at the Tennessee Senate Judiciary Committee on Feb. 14 starting at 3 p.m.

