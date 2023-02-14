Bellevue apartment complex residents speak-out after spike in break-ins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A series of car break-in has some people living in a Bellevue apartment complex saying things are getting out of hand with a number of new cases almost every week.

Some people living along Mountain Valley Drive said they’ve seen broken car windows multiple times a month, but the break-in don’t stop there.

“Windows smashed and broken glass all over the ground,” Olivia Dwaileebe said.

Dwaileebe said it’s something she’s seeing more and more often.

“In the last couple of weeks, I’ve just noticed a lot of break-ins with cars,” Dwaileebe said.

Dwaileebe said she’s seen more than three car break-ins in the last four weeks.

Dwaileebe and other residents have contacted the leasing office about the break-ins.

“Multiple people have definitely reached out and they’ve sent out email about it and everything,” she said.

One of those who have reached out is Isaiah Armstrong, who said he reached out to apartment officials after his car was broken into eight months ago.

“There’s a lack of response time, when it comes to apartment upkeep. It took a couple of months just to get them to fix the lights over in our apartment breeze way,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong believes that dark area created many opportunities for break-ins.

“Like extra dark, so it’s kind of prime territory for anybody to come steal stuff,” Armstrong said.

WSMV4 reached out to apartment officials asking for a response, but the complex has not responded.

In the meantime, Dwaileebe said she’s living on edge.

“It’s making me nervous that my car is going to get broken into or maybe even my apartment. It’s just not a great feeling or something great to see,” Dwaileebe said.

Some said if things don’t change the will be moving.

