8 people displaced after Rutherford Co. house fire


A fire broke out and displaced eight residents near Murfreesboro Tuesday morning.
A fire broke out and displaced eight residents near Murfreesboro Tuesday morning.(Rutherford County Fire Marshal)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Eight people were displaced Tuesday morning after a fire on Aurora Drive near Murfreesboro.

The Rutherford County Fire Rescue Department said no one was injured in the fire at started about 3 a.m. Units found heavy fire coming from the front and rear of the house. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and determined the occupants of the house were out.

Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

