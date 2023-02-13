THP: Man charged with DUI after crashing to Sumner Co. patrol vehicle

COTTONTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Saturday morning after the Tennessee Highway Patrol says he crashed into a Sumner County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle while drunk.

Caine Anderson, 48, was charged with DUI and vehicle assault, according to a THP report.

The report says Anderson was driving a Hyundai Elantra on Highway 76 when he fell asleep behind the wheel, crossed doubled yellow lines and crashed into the patrol vehicle. THP says both the driver and passenger of the patrol vehicle were hurt in the crash.

Anderson was transported to the Sumner County Jail.

