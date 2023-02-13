THP: Man charged with DUI after crashing to Sumner Co. patrol vehicle


Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTONTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Saturday morning after the Tennessee Highway Patrol says he crashed into a Sumner County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle while drunk.

Caine Anderson, 48, was charged with DUI and vehicle assault, according to a THP report.

The report says Anderson was driving a Hyundai Elantra on Highway 76 when he fell asleep behind the wheel, crossed doubled yellow lines and crashed into the patrol vehicle. THP says both the driver and passenger of the patrol vehicle were hurt in the crash.

Anderson was transported to the Sumner County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Nashville Police Department logo
Man arrested in connection to woman found in creek in December
MNPD car shot at
Man accused of shooting at Metro officer’s unmarked car
Tennessee Tech's Diante Wood was injured late in Saturday's game at Tennessee State.
Tennessee Tech-TSU game ended after player injury
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks on Capitol Hill in this file photo from...
US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime
The scam mail that homeowners have reported they are receiving.
Metro Nashville warns homeowners of deed scams

Latest News

Esmeralda Hernandez, 18, was last seen leaving Riverdale High School on Feb. 6.
Missing Murfreesboro teen last seen leaving school on Feb. 6
school bus generic
Benton County teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with student
Jonathan Skrmetti
Tennessee AG condemns ‘anti-Catholic’ FBI memo
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Rutherford Co. fatal house fire victim identified