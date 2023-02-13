Tennessee AG condemns ‘anti-Catholic’ FBI memo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti on Monday joined 19 other state attorneys general in sending a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland condemning an “anti-Catholic” memorandum created by an FBI analyst in Virginia.

The memorandum identified certain Catholics as potential threats due to their religious beliefs. Beliefs identified by the memo as problematic include including preference for a traditional Latin mass, skepticism of the actions of the Second Vatican Council, and criticism of the Pope. The attorneys general requested a full explanation of the memorandum’s origins, documents related to its implementation, information regarding how this memorandum has already affected Virginia’s Catholic population, and “information on whether the FBI has begun infiltrating houses of worship in conflict with the FBI’s internal guidelines,” according to a media release.

The memorandum distinguishes between what the FBI deems acceptable and unacceptable Catholic beliefs and practices, the release said. The memorandum suggests that the Catholic church includes “radical traditionalists” who could be “racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists.”

“I am proud to have worked with many honorable FBI agents and supervisors to prosecute sex traffickers, corrupt public officials, and violent white supremacists. The FBI does a lot of good work. But we have seen that, without fail, every time any part of the Bureau veers away from its core mission and works instead to enforce political orthodoxy, it brings shame to the agency and harms its ability to protect Americans,” Skrmetti said in the release.

The FBI has disavowed the document and launched an internal review.

General Skrmetti signed on to the letter led by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and joined by state attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.