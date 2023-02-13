Rutherford Co. fatal house fire victim identified


The cause of the fire is under investigation.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Rutherford County Fire Marshal has identified the woman who died Thursday night in a house fire in Rutherford County.

The victim was 68-year-old Obie Shipp, according to the fire marshal. Three pets also died in the fire.

One person, three pets dead in Rutherford Co. house fire

Crews responded within minutes to the Snell Road house fire after receiving reports a person was still in the home. Crews tried to put out the blaze and found Shipp and the pets dead inside the home.

Crews said a firefighter was injured during the incident and was transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries. The firefighter was later discharged.

