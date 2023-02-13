Rutherford Co. fatal house fire victim identified

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Rutherford County Fire Marshal has identified the woman who died Thursday night in a house fire in Rutherford County.

The victim was 68-year-old Obie Shipp, according to the fire marshal. Three pets also died in the fire.

Crews responded within minutes to the Snell Road house fire after receiving reports a person was still in the home. Crews tried to put out the blaze and found Shipp and the pets dead inside the home.

Crews said a firefighter was injured during the incident and was transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries. The firefighter was later discharged.

