Putnam Co. man arrested after explicit photos of minors found on phones

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a nearly year-long investigation, a Putnam County man was arrested and indicted after explicit photos of minors were found on several of his phones.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, deputies met with a woman in March of 2022 who claimed she found explicit photos of minors on her boyfriend’s phone.

Detectives began to investigate Mark Allen Jones, the former boyfriend of Roberts and were able to confirm that several of the subjects in the photos were minors.

On Jan. 30, 2023, a detective received a True Bill from the Putnam County Criminal Court Grand Jury for Jones.

Jones was arrested on Feb. 1, and was indicted for sexual exploitation of a minor.

He remains in custody on a $40,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 20.

