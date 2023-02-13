Putnam Co. man arrested after explicit photos of minors found on phones

The photos were found on multiple phones belonging to the man.
The photos were found on multiple phones belonging to the man.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a nearly year-long investigation, a Putnam County man was arrested and indicted after explicit photos of minors were found on several of his phones.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, deputies met with a woman in March of 2022 who claimed she found explicit photos of minors on her boyfriend’s phone.

Detectives began to investigate Mark Allen Jones, the former boyfriend of Roberts and were able to confirm that several of the subjects in the photos were minors.

On Jan. 30, 2023, a detective received a True Bill from the Putnam County Criminal Court Grand Jury for Jones.

Jones was arrested on Feb. 1, and was indicted for sexual exploitation of a minor.

He remains in custody on a $40,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 20.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Nashville Police Department logo
Man arrested in connection to woman found in creek in December
MNPD car shot at
Man accused of shooting at Metro officer’s unmarked car
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks on Capitol Hill in this file photo from...
US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime
Tennessee Tech's Diante Wood was injured late in Saturday's game at Tennessee State.
Tennessee Tech-TSU game ended after player injury
The scam mail that homeowners have reported they are receiving.
Metro Nashville warns homeowners of deed scams

Latest News

WSMV Putnam Co. arrest
Putnam Co. man for exploiting a minor
Metro Nashville Police Department logo
Man arrested in connection to woman found in creek in December
WSMV Andra Christman
Man wanted for Nashville murder arrested in Illinois
WSMV McNally
TN Lt. Gov. McNally in recovery