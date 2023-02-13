Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by car in Cool Springs
Franklin Police Traffic Unit Officers are investigating.
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car Monday morning in Cool Springs.
The Franklin Police Department says the man was hit by a car exiting the parking lot of the Frazier Drive McDonald’s. The 61-year-old victim was transported to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Police said the man was carrying Contributor newspapers and a vendor ID at the time he was hit, but it’s unknown if he was actively selling the newspapers. No charges have been filed against the 32-year-old driver from Hermitage. Franklin Police Traffic Unit Officers are investigating.
Police are asking anyone with information to call (615) 794-2513.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.