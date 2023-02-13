Pair arrested for alleged kidnapping, assault in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested two people in connection with an abduction of a man in Nashville on Sunday.

According to arrest affidavits, 29-year-old Jamie Niravong and 39-year-old Gerardo Garcia are charged with kidnapping a man and then calling his aunt multiple times demanding $1,000 on Sunday. The aunt contacted MNPD and reported him missing. Detectives immediately began their search by tracking his cell phone.

The first call demanding money was Sunday morning, followed by another call several hours later by a man requesting the money be transferred through MoneyGram. Detectives traced the second phone call to an address on Stinson Road in Donelson. The nephew’s cell phone pinged in the same area.

Roughly one hour later, the aunt received a photo showing her nephew beaten up and bloody in the back seat of a truck, police said. Officers went to the home on Stinson Road and found Niravong and Garcia there and several vehicles parked in the driveway.

A reddish-brown dried substance, believed to be dried blood, was found on a GMC truck at the home, as well as on Garcia’s pants and shoes. Cut zip ties were also discovered on the street a couple of feet away from the truck, according to police. The truck’s interior also matched the photo sent to the aunt of her beaten nephew.

The nephew was located around 3 p.m. on Sunday by his aunt at a home in Madison. He confirmed with officers that Niravong was the person who kidnapped him but he did not know Garcia, the affidavit said. He said he managed to escape earlier in the day and found a phone to call a friend to come get him.

After their arrests, Niravong told detectives that the nephew raped her while she was giving him a massage at his apartment, and she demanded payment. She and Garcia were taking him to an ATM to get the money when the nephew admitted to not having his ATM card. They then drove him to a house on Apex Drive where they cut him with a knife, burned him with a hot blade, and beat him with a baseball bat, according to police.

Police said Garcia admitted to driving the nephew to the house on Apex Drive and witnessing the assault but said he did not participate.

Both Niravong and Garcia are charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and remain in custody. Niravong is held on a $3 million bond while Garcia’s bond was set at $2 million.

