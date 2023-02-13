Missing Murfreesboro teen last seen leaving school on Feb. 6

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are looking for an 18-year-old woman who was last seen leaving school earlier this month.

Esmeralda Hernandez, 18, was reported missing by a family member on Friday. She was last seen leaving Riverdale High School on Feb. 6 in a white Mustang.

Police believe she may be with Kevin Orlando Del Blanco, who drives a red Honda.

Hernandez has a medical condition and has made threats of harming herself in the past, according to police.

If you have any information about Hernandez’s whereabouts, call Murfreesboro Police Det. Julia Cox at 621-201-5514.

