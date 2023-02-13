Mild start to the week but storms move in mid-week

First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday night and Thursday
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mild weather starts the week, but winds pick up, clouds increase, followed by storms moving in late Wednesday night continuing into Thursday.

TONIGHT:

It won’t be as cold tonight, but it will be chilly with lows near 40 tomorrow morning. The sky remains mostly clear.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY:

Tuesday starts with some sunshine, but clouds will be quick to build in during the day. The wind to pick up through our afternoon as well. Gusts to or higher than 40 mph will be possible by early evening. A Wind Advisory has been issued from Tuesday at 3PM to Wednesday at 6AM.

Wind Advisory in effect Tuesday at 3PM to Wednesday at 6AM(none)

A few showers will also move in late in the day and overnight. While I won’t rule out a rumble of thunder there is no severe threat.

Clouds will linger into Wednesday with highs warming to the lower to mid-70s. Wednesday will be breezy, too.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & THURSDAY:

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for late Wednesday night & Thursday ahead of a strong cold front that will move across the Mid State. That front will fire off widespread showers and storms, any of which could become strong-severe. Damaging wind will be the greatest threat but isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out. Highs on Thursday will still be near 70.

FRIDAY & BEYOND:

Friday will be much cooler with highs in the 40s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs back in the 50s.

Temperatures will skyrocket into the 60s on Sunday under a partly cloudy sky.

Monday will be partly cloudy with the high warming even more to the low 70s.

