Lt. Governor McNally recovering from heart surgery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of Tennessee’s longest-sitting politicians is recovering in the hospital following emergency heart surgery on Friday.

Lt. Governor and Speaker of the Senate Randy McNally reported symptoms of an irregular heartbeat last Thursday night and checked himself into Vanderbilt Medical Center. He was seen on the Senate floor Thursday morning, looking a little unstable before the session began.

The veteran politician of 45 years announced he had successful surgery to install a pacemaker on Friday and he was recovering and resting.

Lt. Governor McNally hinted at plans to return to his duties in the state legislature as soon as he was medically able.

The 79-year-old resident of East Tennessee began his political career in 1978 when he ran for the Tennessee House of Representatives and went on to serve four terms before joining the state Senate, where he became chairman of the Senate’s Finance, Ways and Means Committee.

Happy to report my pacemaker surgery went smoothly. Currently in recovery and resting comfortably. Thank you to friends, family, colleagues and citizens across the state for your messages, prayers and support. Looking forward to getting back to work! — Randy McNally (@ltgovmcnally) February 10, 2023

