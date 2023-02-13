First Alert Forecast: Sunny start to the week

A chilly morning will give way to sunshine and comfortable temps by afternoon
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
A cold start to our Monday but it’s going to be a wonderful afternoon across the Mid State with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the lower to mid-60s today.

It won’t be as cold tonight, but it will be chilly with lows near 40 by tomorrow morning.

We’ll start off our Tuesday with some sunshine, but clouds will be quick to build in during the day and we can expect the wind to pick up through our afternoon as well.  Gusts near, or over, 30 mph will be in the cards by late Tuesday.  A few showers will also move in late in the day and overnight and while I won’t rule out a rumble of thunder there is no severe threat.

Clouds will linger on Wednesday with highs all the way into the lower to mid-70s.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday ahead of a strong cold front that will move across the Mid State.  That front will fire off widespread showers and storms Thursday afternoon and any one of those could be on the strong to severe side.  Highs on Thursday will still be in the upper 60s.

Friday will be much cooler with highs in the 40s with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs back in the 50s.

We’re back to 60 on Sunday.

