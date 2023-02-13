First Alert Forecast: Another Mild Week

TODAY & TONIGHT:

This afternoon will be sunny and very pleasant. Temperatures will zoom through the 60s by 3 pm.

It won’t be as cold tonight, but it will be chilly with lows near 40 tomorrow morning.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY:

We’ll start off our Tuesday with some sunshine, but clouds will be quick to build in during the day. The wind to pick up through our afternoon as well. Gusts to or higher than 40 mph will be possible by early evening.. A few showers will also move in late in the day and overnight. While I won’t rule out a rumble of thunder there is no severe threat.

Clouds will linger on Wednesday with highs all the way into the lower to mid-70s. Wednesday will be breezy, too.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & THURSDAY:

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for late Wednesday night & Thursday ahead of a strong cold front that will move across the Mid State. That front will fire off widespread showers and storms, any of which could become strong-severe. Highs on Thursday will still be in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY & BEYOND:

Friday will be much cooler with highs in the 40s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs back in the 50s.

Temperatures will skyrocket into the 60s on Sunday.

