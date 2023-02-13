Driver charged with DUI after wrong-way head-on collision on I-65


(Franklin Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A driver has been charged with DUI after driving down Interstate 65 the wrong way and crashing head-on into another vehicle, Franklin Police said Monday.

Police said officers were alerted at 2:47 a.m. Sunday that a black truck was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-65 without any headlights.

Officers were converging on the McEwen Road exit when they saw the truck crash head-on into another vehicle.

The video shows the crash and the moments that follow as sparks fly from the suspect vehicle as it bounds and scrapes along the center barrier before becoming disabled.

The driver, who was believed to be drunk, was arrested by the officers who witnessed the crash.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Arturo Chacon Salazar, later caused a disturbance at the emergency room, assaulting a Franklin Police officer by hitting him in the head, according to police.

Salazar has been charged with DUI, violation of the implied consent law, felony reckless endangerment, driving without a license, violation of the light law, driving on the wrong side of the road, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and assaulting a police officer. He is being held on $25,000 bond and will have a court appearance on Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle he struck, a 37-year-old Columbia man, was taken to the hospital with injuries. Police said his condition was not known.

