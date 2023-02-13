Benton County teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with student

CAMDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Benton County educator has been suspended after officials say the teacher was accused inappropriate conduct with one of their students.

The teacher works at Benton County Career and Technical Center, according to the Benton County Board of Education. Officials say local and state authorities were immediately notified of the allegations. The school system would not identify the teacher, citing an active investigation.

“We are fully cooperating with authorities and a thorough investigation is currently underway,” the Benton County Board of Education said in a statement. “All of our teachers undergo mandatory state background checks, including DCS reports, every five years per Tennessee Department of Education requirements. Benton County Schools remains vigilant and fully committed to ensuring we provide a safe environment for all of our students and staff.”

Parents who have any concerns or questions are welcomed to call Benton County Schools at (731) 584-6111.

