Another Belle Meade Plaza community meeting stirs up issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Belle Meade Plaza development project continued to stir up up frustration after a community meeting on Sunday.

WSMV4 spoke to neighborhood leaders still fighting against the development. West Nashville neighborhood association leaders told us they’ve put together a petition to stop the Belle Meade Plaza rezoning permit from going through. However, that wasn’t all.

“The traffic is a huge issue and it will only exacerbate what we have,” said neighborhood leader Bunny Porter-Shirley.

Porter-Shirley is one of thousands of West Nashville residents concerned about traffic when it comes to the Belle Meade Plaza rezoning proposal.

Kate Parrish was another.

“AJ Capital wants SP zoning for this property so that they can get the height and the density that they’re wanting through residential building so, whether that’s condos that are for sale or apartments for rent or a boutique hotel,” Parrish said.

AJ capital, the company behind the Belle Meade Plaza Development project, wants to switch the current locations zoning from mixed use limited to a less restricted specific plan zoning.

In the proposal, the strip mall that’s been in the plaza for decades would be torn down and it would be replaced with a hotel, condos, apartments, and a green space.

“What we are saying is our current infrastructure in this area can’t handle what’s already here, so by going up, you will make more money, but we are going to suffer for it, Parrish said.”

Porter-Shirley said she’s already been suffering.

“For me to have to get across White Bridge Road. I’m always thinking how I can navigate this and what time of day,” Porter-Shirley said.

After three controversial community meetings and many pleas for a traffic plan and community consideration, District Council Woman Kathleen Murphy organized yet another meeting for February 15th, but it will come with some issues.

“Our meetings typically bring out anywhere from upper 300′s to over 400 people and this next meeting has been moved to a location that has a max capacity of 300 so this feels like an attempt to prevent our usual numbers form showing up in person,” Parrish said.

So WSMV asked AJ Capital officials and city leaders about this, and an AJ Capital spokesperson told us the last meeting venue also had a max capacity of 300.

“We also had to register for a ticket to a free community event and it’s now sold out,” Parrish said.

Now thousands are taking a petition to city leaders.

“There’s a petition, they need to sign the petition. We have over 2,000 signatures on that petition which I think speaks to how much the citizen’s care,” Porter-Shirley said. “This is a plaza that should be revamped in a way that’s comparable with the area.”

Neighborhood leaders are now just waiting and hoping the upcoming meeting will leave them with fewer questions.

