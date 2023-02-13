2 teens charged in Aug. 2022 East Nashville fatal shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said two teens have been charged in the August 2022 murder at an East Nashville apartment complex.

Police said Zander Porter, 16, and Jadiyah Stafford, 17, have been charged in the murder of Omaran Starks, 18, on Aug. 25, 2022, at an East Nashville apartment complex.

Porter and Stafford are both already in custody for an armed carjacking in August 2022. Police said robbery was the motive in the fatal shooting.

The shooting happened at Berkshire Place Apartments off Porter Road.

Starks was found inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

