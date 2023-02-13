2 teens charged in Aug. 2022 East Nashville fatal shooting


By Chuck Morris
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said two teens have been charged in the August 2022 murder at an East Nashville apartment complex.

Police said Zander Porter, 16, and Jadiyah Stafford, 17, have been charged in the murder of Omaran Starks, 18, on Aug. 25, 2022, at an East Nashville apartment complex.

Porter and Stafford are both already in custody for an armed carjacking in August 2022. Police said robbery was the motive in the fatal shooting.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Homicide detectives investigating after man fatally shot in East Nashville

The shooting happened at Berkshire Place Apartments off Porter Road.

Starks was found inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Nashville Police Department logo
Man arrested in connection to woman found in creek in December
MNPD car shot at
Man accused of shooting at Metro officer’s unmarked car
Tennessee Tech's Diante Wood was injured late in Saturday's game at Tennessee State.
Tennessee Tech-TSU game ended after player injury
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks on Capitol Hill in this file photo from...
US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime
The scam mail that homeowners have reported they are receiving.
Metro Nashville warns homeowners of deed scams

Latest News

Man injured after being hit by wrong-way drunk driver: police
Driver charged with DUI after wrong-way head-on collision on I-65
Man injured after being hit by wrong-way drunk driver: police
Man injured after being hit by wrong-way drunk driver: police
Two men will face charges when they are discharged from the hospital after shooting each other...
2 men shot outside Nashville convenience store to face charges
Thirteen Memphis officers could end up being disciplined in connection with the violent arrest...
Activists march near TSU to honor Tyre Nichols