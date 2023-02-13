2 men shot outside Nashville convenience store to face charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men who shot at each other outside a convenience store on Sunday night will be charged with attempted criminal homicide and other charges, police said on Monday.

Metro Police said Adrian Raybon, 33, was attempting to purchase merchandise from Michael Daley, 27, at the Twice Daily store on Whites Creek Pike. The two began arguing outside the store before both men pointed their pistols at one another and fired multiple shots.

Police said both men are hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. They will be arrested after their release from the hospital. They will be charged with attempted criminal homicide and felon in possession of a weapon.

