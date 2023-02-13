2 men shot outside Nashville convenience store to face charges


Two men will face charges when they are discharged from the hospital after shooting each other...
Two men will face charges when they are discharged from the hospital after shooting each other outside a Whites Creek Pike market.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men who shot at each other outside a convenience store on Sunday night will be charged with attempted criminal homicide and other charges, police said on Monday.

Metro Police said Adrian Raybon, 33, was attempting to purchase merchandise from Michael Daley, 27, at the Twice Daily store on Whites Creek Pike. The two began arguing outside the store before both men pointed their pistols at one another and fired multiple shots.

Police said both men are hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. They will be arrested after their release from the hospital. They will be charged with attempted criminal homicide and felon in possession of a weapon.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Nashville Police Department logo
Man arrested in connection to woman found in creek in December
MNPD car shot at
Man accused of shooting at Metro officer’s unmarked car
Tennessee Tech's Diante Wood was injured late in Saturday's game at Tennessee State.
Tennessee Tech-TSU game ended after player injury
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks on Capitol Hill in this file photo from...
US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime
The scam mail that homeowners have reported they are receiving.
Metro Nashville warns homeowners of deed scams

Latest News

Detectives are still investigating the East Nashville shooting.
2 teens charged in Aug. 2022 East Nashville fatal shooting
Thirteen Memphis officers could end up being disciplined in connection with the violent arrest...
Activists march near TSU to honor Tyre Nichols
Esmeralda Hernandez, 18, was last seen leaving Riverdale High School on Feb. 6.
Missing Murfreesboro teen last seen leaving school on Feb. 6
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
THP: Man charged with DUI after crashing to Sumner Co. patrol vehicle