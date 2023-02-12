Turning Warmer With Sunshine to Start the Week

Spring-like temperatures are in this week’s forecast
South winds will bring warmer temperatures back to the Mid- State.
By Cruz Medina
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
A quiet start to the work week is expected with a big warm up on the way as well!

START OF THE WEEK:

Waking up on Monday, it’ll be a bit chilly as you start your day with temperatures near freezing. By the afternoon, expect plenty of sunshine and highs will rise into the lower and middle 60s. It will be a beautiful start to the work week!

Temperatures will stay in the 60s for Valentine’s Day, but clouds will increase throughout the day and showers will develop late in the day and overnight. An umbrella may be needed for dinner plans.

Wednesday will be unseasonably warm with highs in the low to mid-70s. However, it will be a rather overcast day. Clouds will thicken ahead of our next weather-maker.

STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE:

Our Next Weathermaker arrives Thursday with the potential for strong to severe storms.
On Thursday, south winds will crank up pumping Gulf moisture in the Mid-State ahead of an approaching front. Along with the moisture, winds will pick up, and temperatures will stay warm in the upper 60s. All of this together will bring an opportunity for strong to severe storms. This is still several days out, but you’ll want to keep checking back for updates. Now is a good time to download the free First Alert Weather App.

NEXT WEEKEND:

A much colder blast of air will move in behind that cold front on Friday. Temperatures will start off around freezing and highs will only reach the low 40s that afternoon.

Lows will be cold again heading into the weekend. Temperatures fall to the teens and low 20s Saturday morning, but highs warm to the low 50s.

Sunday will be warmer with a decent amount of sunshine.

