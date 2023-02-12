Tennessee Tech-TSU game ended after player injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee Tech basketball player has been released from the hospital after suffering an injury late in Saturday’s game at Tennessee State that caused the game to end.

Tennessee Tech’s Diante Wood fell to the floor after a collision with two Tennessee State players with 3:04 remaining in the game. Wood laid on the floor on his stomach while he was attended to by trainers from both teams and EMS personnel.

The game was delayed while personnel treated Wood, who was taken by ambulance to a Nashville hospital. After about a 45-minute delay, the teams, with consultation of OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche, decided to suspend the game.

Tennessee Tech said Wood was released from a Nashville hospital Saturday night and allowed to return to Cookeville to recover.

“Tennessee Tech men’s basketball junior guard Diante Wood sustained an injury during the second half of Saturday’s contest at Tennessee State. He was evaluated by Tennessee Tech and Tennessee Tech athletics staff members and local Nashville EMS personnel and taken to the hospital for further observation. After undergoing further evaluation, he was discharged and allowed to return to Cookevile late Saturday evening,” Tennessee Tech’s athletics department said in a statement. “The Tennessee Tech Department of Athletics would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well wishes throughout the evening and their continued support.”

The conference later ruled that Tennessee State would be declared the winner on the game.

“On Saturday, the OVC men’s basketball game between Tennessee Tech and Tennessee State was suspended with 3:04 remaining and TSU leading 67-53 due to an injury suffered by a TTU player. In accordance with the NCAA Rulebook (Section 4), both teams agreed to end the game at the point of interruption and declared Tennessee State the winner. Because the contest had reached “a reasonable point of conclusion” (at least 30 minutes for basketball), the statistics will count for both teams,” the league said in a statement.

Diante is headed back to Cookeville! Thanks to everyone for their prayers and continued support! #WingsUp Posted by TTU Sports on Saturday, February 11, 2023

