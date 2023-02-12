Metro Police officer uninjured after shots fired at patrol car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department reported that an officer was not injured after burglary suspects shot at a patrol car.

On Saturday, an MNPD sergeant was working an extra-duty crime reduction initiative on Doverside Drive and Dickerson Pike around 8:30 p.m.

That’s when burglary suspects fired at their patrol car.

Officials said two people were taken into custody on Brick Church Pike.

