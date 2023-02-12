Metro Police officer uninjured after shots fired at patrol car


By Danica Sauter
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department reported that an officer was not injured after burglary suspects shot at a patrol car.

On Saturday, an MNPD sergeant was working an extra-duty crime reduction initiative on Doverside Drive and Dickerson Pike around 8:30 p.m.

That’s when burglary suspects fired at their patrol car.

Officials said two people were taken into custody on Brick Church Pike.

WSMV crews are headed to the scene and will update this article with the latest information.

