Man arrested in connection to woman found in creek in December

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested in Illinois in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman whose body was found in a creek off Fairview Drive by a teen walking his dog in December.

Andre Christman, 49, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 11 by the Illinois Police Department in connection to the shooting death of 31-year-old Starlena Sullivan’s death.

Christman was sought for questioning in connection to her murder, but detectives couldn’t find him. He was also wanted on a probation violation warrant related to a felony gun conviction.

On Thursday, Nashville detectives received word from police in Illinois that Christman was believed to be there.

Illinois SWAT officers arrested Christman on the Nashville probation violation on Saturday at his home.

Shortly after, homicide detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department drove up there to interview Christman. He refused to talk to them about her death, however, in an interview with another citizen in Illinois, they helped provide information necessary for the issuance of a murder warrant.

Christman is being held without bond in an Illinois jail and is pending extradition proceedings to return him to Nashville.

