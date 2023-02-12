Former member accused of shooting church in Hermitage


(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested on Friday after police in the Hermitage area identified him as the suspect who shot at Saint Mark Coptic Orthodox Church on Old Murfreesboro Pike on two separate occasions, causing damage to the building.

Officials said surveillance footage caught at least two rounds being fired at the church on Jan. 28 from the passenger side of a Jeep Renegade around 3 a.m.

On Feb. 2, at least one round was fired at the church - also from a white Jeep Renegade - this time around 3:15 a.m. A window was hit by a bullet and caused $1,000 in damage, according to police.

A current member of the church recognized the shooter as 31-year-old Mark Ibrahim, a former member of the church. Officials said Ibrahim was known to break glass in the parking lot over the last couple of months.

Ibrahim is also being investigated as the possible suspect in similar incidents at a church in La Vergne. He was charged with two counts of felony vandalism and is being held on a $15,000 bond.

