First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and warmer temperatures

After morning rain showers clear out for half of the Midstate, sunshine takes over and a warm-up begins into next week.

ENDING THE WEEKEND:

A cold start once again this morning with temperatures in the 30s in many spots. Light showers will continue across southern and eastern Middle Tennessee through mid-morning. Clouds will clear out, allowing ample sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50s. This evening looks nice for any Super Bowl parties. Lows will fall to near freezing again overnight.

WRMING UP THIS WEEK:

Highs will be in the 60s to start off the week giving us an early-spring feel with bright sunshine sticking around.

Temperatures will stay in the 60s for Valentine’s Day, but clouds will increase throughout the day and we could see some rain showers late in the day and overnight. Have an umbrella on hand for any dinner plans just in case.

Wednesday will be unseasonably warm with highs in the low to mid-70s. However, it will be a rather overcast day. Clouds will thicken ahead of our next weather-maker.

STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE:

With warm air in place, and an approaching cold front, strong storms will be possible Thursday. (none)

Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast for Thursday. The Storm Prediction has already indicated that the Midstate could see some strong-- possibly even severe-- storms. We’ll keep you updated and let you know if a First Alert Weather Day needs to be issued.

Any rain we see should clear out Friday morning, but a blast of cold air moves in behind it. Temperatures will start off around freezing and highs will only reach the low 40s that afternoon.

Lows will be cold again heading into the weekend. Temperatures fall to the teens and low 20s Saturday morning, but highs warm to the low 50s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.