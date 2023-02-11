Some question bond system following Green Hills shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men are now behind bars for shooting a woman on a walk in Green Hills. One of the suspects was out on bond for other violent crimes. Now, some state lawmakers are looking to change the system.

Metro Police said 19-year-old Michael Green and 22-year-old Desmond Tyler are responsible. Police said it started when the two men pulled up in Green’s Dodge Avenger. According to the affidavits, the men got out of the car and grabbed the woman from behind. They told her, “Be quiet, and don’t say anything.”

The affidavits state that the woman screamed. Then, Green and Tyler took her belongings and shot multiple rounds at her body, police said.

The two men ran back to Green’s car, stopped and fired more shots at the woman, according to the affidavits.

One of the suspects, Green, has a lengthy criminal history. He is accused of carjacking another woman at gunpoint the week before the Green Hills attack.

Green allegedly did all this while out on a $55,000 bond for allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint last May.

“Letting him back out of the street is not going to solve the problem,” Verna Wyatt with Tennessee Voices for Victims said. “What it is going to do is create more victims, and that is exactly what happened in this case.”

Wyatt said when bonds are set too low, violent offenders may end up back on the streets while they wait for trial. Green is now being held on a $1.3 million bond.

“If they would have held him on bond, he would only have one charge he is facing now,” Wyatt said. “Thank God he did not kill that young woman.”

This case has also caught the attention of state lawmakers. Rep. William Lamberth tweeted in part, “The bond process is failing to keep our state safe and needs to be addressed.” Another state representative, John Gillespie, has recently filed legislation to increase judicial oversight of bail amounts set in serious cases like these.

