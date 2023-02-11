Robertson Co. drowning victim off ventilator after nearly dying

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the first time, the mom of a 17-year-old girl who nearly drowned in a Robertson County dam has given an update on how her daughter’s condition.

Last month, Cheyanne Walters was with her friend when first responders say she fell in and was pulled by the current. They say her friend, risking her own life, jumped in to save her.

Walters has been recovering at TriStar Centennial Hospital in the pediatric ICU. For a month, they say they haven’t heard her voice.

“She can’t speak,” her mom Emma Kramp said. “She will let you know for sure with her emotions on her face.”

Kramp has been by her daughter’s side each day. She says with a tube in her throat, Walters can’t speak.

“She’ll smile at you. She’ll laugh at you. She’ll make wincing faces, or she’ll cry when she’s in pain,” she said.

For the past four weeks, Walters has been on a ventilator. She’s off it now, but it’s a hard image for any parent to see. They say she’s come far from a near-death experience.

Robertson County first responders say the dam almost took Walters’ life. If it weren’t for them, Kramp says her daughter wouldn’t be here today.

“She coded at the creek, and then, they got her stable,” she said. “And then she coded again at the hospital.”

This week, Kramp says doctors drained more fluid in Walters’ lungs. It will take a year for her to recover with rehab and possible brain damage.

“She’s come a long way,” Kramp said. “She’s been fighting it.”

Kramp says she hopes to hear what happened first-hand from Walters herself.

“I think she has a lot to say and a lot to tell us and one day she will,” she said.

Walters will celebrate her 18th birthday on Feb. 22.

There is a GoFundMe set up to help Walters and Kramp pay medical bills.

