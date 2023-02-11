Putnam Co. man arrested, indicted after explicit photos of minors found on phones: Sheriff


(WKYT)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After almost a year of investigating, a man was arrested and indicted after explicit photos of minors were found on multiple of his phones, officials said.

In March 2022, Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies met with Daphine Roberts after she claimed she found explicit photos of minors on her boyfriend’s phone.

Detectives began to investigate Mark Allen Jones, the former boyfriend of Roberts. Officials said they found explicit photos across multiple of Jones’ phones, several of which appeared to be underage people. Officials were able to confirm that several of the subjects in the photos were minors.

On Jan. 30, 2023, a detective received a True Bill from the Putnam County Criminal Court Grand Jury for Jones.

Jones was arrested on Feb. 1, and he was indicted for sexual exploitation of a minor. He was booked on a $40,000 bond and has a court date set for March 20.

