Police searching for missing Tullahoma boy

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tullahoma Police Department is urging residents to be on the lookout for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Caleb Sanders left his home in Tullahoma at about 5 p.m. Friday night and began walking in an unknown direction, according to police.

Police said Sanders is about 5 feet tall, weighs about 90 pounds and was last seen wearing a grey, long sleeve athletic shirt, black sweatpants and grey/white Nike high tops. He was carrying a red/grey North Face backpack. He has no known medical issues or history.

If you see him, you’re urged to contact the Tullahoma Police Department or Coffee County Communications (TN) at 931-455-3411.

