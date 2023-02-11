Metro Police searching for serial burglary suspect


By Brendan Tierney
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is looking for a man wanted for breaking into at least nine homes across Nashville since September.

Ronald McKnight, 41, stole multiple guns, money and even music equipment from homes, officers said.

The most recent of the nine home break-ins McKnight is charged with happened along Georgia Avenue in the Nations at the end of January.

Man wanted for 9 Nashville burglaries

Officers said they were already familiar with McKnight and were able to recognize him in security video at the homes that were broken into. McKnight was also seen on video trying to sell some of the stolen music equipment at Blues Vintage Guitars in Donelson, where owner Gabe Hernandez noticed something was wrong and called police.

“You can walk in and see cameras everywhere, so how he thought he was going to get away, I have no idea,” Hernandez said. “He’s just a bad guy, and people like that need to be behind bars.”

Hernandez said he is hopeful someone will recognize McKnight so police can arrest him soon.

Officials searching for man accused of breaking into home, trying to pawn stolen instruments

Ashley Higginbotham said her home was broken into just after police said McKnight stole gun and electronics from her neighbor across the street.

She was surprised to find her front door kicked in but only a gun and cash missing from their living room that had other valuable electronics. She is hoping officers will be able to connect her theft back to McKnight, too.

“It’s them still being out there that freaks me out,” Higginbotham said. “I really want him to be tied in with all of the other break-ins, so there would closure that we would have.”

Police said McKnight has been seen carrying a gun with him during the burglaries. Anyone who’s seen McKnight or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

