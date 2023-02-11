Metro Nashville warns homeowners of deed scams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are warning homeowners to be weary of deed scams in the Nashville area.

Local homeowners have been receiving mail falsely claiming that the deed to their property has been transferred and recorded, according to Nashville Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson.

Johnson said in order to obtain a copy, the scam mail tells recipients they must send a payment to a fraudulent address in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The scam mail that homeowners have reported they are receiving. (The Nashville Davidson County Register of Deeds)

“We’ve had several calls from concerned homeowners who got false information about the deed to their property being transferred,” Johnson said. “We had one gentleman who had the good sense to come into our office to ask what the mailing meant and did he have to pay the $89 service fee that was mentioned.”

Johnson said the scam mailings are causing property owners to worry that they might have lost their homes.

The ROD Office, where all property documents in Metro Nashville are recorded, never sends out any such mailings, according to Johnson. She also stressed that the office never mails out or emails any payment requests.

Johnson said their office offers a property alert program that allows homeowners to protect themselves and their property.

To sign up for the program, download the Davidson County ROD app or visit their website.

