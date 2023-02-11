First Alert Forecast: Another Warm Up on the Way

After one more chilly day for Sunday, spring-like weather is back in the forecast.

SUNDAY:

It’s going to be a chilly start to your Sunday with temperatures falling into the 30s by the time you start your day. Overnight, and into Sunday morning with a storm system passing by to our south and east could bring some light showers to mainly Eastern Middle Tennessee, and some light snow to the Cumberland Plateau. Accumulations in the Cumberland Plateau should be light with a dusting to 1/4″ possible in those higher elevations.

The afternoon will be slightly warmer with highs in the middle 50s, and plenty of sunshine expected for the second half of the day.

NEXT WEEK’S WARM UP:

High will be in the 60s to start off the week giving us an early-spring feel. Sunny skies are expected for your Monday!

Temperatures will stay in the 60s for Valentine’s Day. Clouds will increase throughout the day, and showers become a possibility late in the day and overnight. Check back for any shifts in the timing regarding this chance of rain.

Wednesday will be unseasonably warm with highs in the 70s. Clouds will thicken, and an isolated shower cannot be ruled out.

CHANCE OF STORMS:

With warm air in place, and an approaching cold front, strong storms will be possible Thursday. (none)

More rain, and even thunderstorms are in the forecast for Thursday. The Storm Prediction has outline the Mid-State for the possibility of strong storms. We’ll keep you updated and let you know if a First Alert Weather Day needs to be issued.

We’ll start Friday off with 30s for temperatures in the morning, and highs in the 40s in the afternoon with a partly cloudy sky.

Saturday will also be a quiet day with highs back in the 50s.

