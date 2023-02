MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were shot Friday night in Madison, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the shooting at 304 Elm Street at about 8:20 p.m. Officers on scene of the shooting investigation said all three adults had non-critical injuries.

No further information was available as of 11 p.m. Friday.

