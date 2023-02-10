Trisha Yearwood to perform at The Bluebird Cafe

The sold-out event is scheduled for February 15 in Nashville.
In this Aug. 18, 2014 photo, Trisha Yearwood poses in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Trisha Yearwood won’t be on the “Wrong Side of Memphis” next week.

Instead, she’ll be just to the right of it, singing in Nashville.

The Grammy Award-winning country artist will be performing at The Bluebird Cafe on Feb. 15. Doors will open at 8:30 p.m. and the show is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

The popular event is sold out, but there will be several walk-up seats available on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be a limited number of church pew seats that will serve as seating for those currently without a ticket.

Visit Ticket Web’s website for more information and walk-up seat pricing.

A layout of the limited seats available in the church pew section.
A layout of the limited seats available in the church pew section.(Ticket Web)

