Trisha Yearwood to perform at The Bluebird Cafe
The sold-out event is scheduled for February 15 in Nashville.
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Trisha Yearwood won’t be on the “Wrong Side of Memphis” next week.
Instead, she’ll be just to the right of it, singing in Nashville.
The Grammy Award-winning country artist will be performing at The Bluebird Cafe on Feb. 15. Doors will open at 8:30 p.m. and the show is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.
The popular event is sold out, but there will be several walk-up seats available on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be a limited number of church pew seats that will serve as seating for those currently without a ticket.
Visit Ticket Web’s website for more information and walk-up seat pricing.
