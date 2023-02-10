Tips to avoid romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and the Better Business Bureau is warning people to be on the lookout for romance scams.

February 14 is a special day to celebrate love and connections. But romance scams tend to be on the rise this time of year.

“Scammers are opportunists. They always look for times, seasons, whatever is going on in the world at that particular time,” said Lorneth Peters, BBB Director of Marketing and Communications.

According to the BBB, incidents usually start with fake profiles on dating sites. The scammer will build relationships over a short period of time, then request money.

“We recently did research and in 2021 over one billion dollars were lost to romance scams specifically,” stated Peters.

Working in the matchmaking industry for many years, Heather Blair with Nashville Singles said dating has changed tremendously over time.

“It is not as common for people to just go out and introduce themselves to a stranger anymore. It even becomes sort of uncomfortable for a stranger to come up and talk to you a lot of times,” Blair explained.

When it comes to dating, matchmaker Kim Grammas with Nashville Singles said pay attention to your intuition.

“If something doesn’t sound right, if it sounds too good to be true, if there are a lot of excuses being made, you can always tell from the get-go,” Grammas said.

Double checking the facts will also save you from heartache.

“We always suggest doing a reverse lookup tool and that is when you can lookup that individual’s picture that they have uploaded to the dating app and see if it’s used in other areas or other places on the web,” Peters said.

